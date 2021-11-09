Dez Bryant Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr, Packers Rumors

The Odell Beckham Jr. saga and Cleveland finally came to a close when the Browns placed their once-great wide receiver on waivers Monday.

With $7.5 million owed for the remainder of the season, no team claimed Beckham off waivers before this afternoon’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. And now that he’s cleared that hurdle, the free-agent wideout reportedly has one preferred landing spot.

On Tuesday, NFL analyst Jordan Schultz reported that OBJ hopes to land with the Packers in Green Bay.

Countless people around the NFL world took to Twitter to react to these rumors, including former superstar wide receiver Dez Bryant.

“A-Rod Devante Adam’s and OBJ… yea that’s going to be something serious!” he wrote.

While these reports have yet to be confirmed, Green Bay does fit both of Beckham’s demands: a championship contender with a significant wide receiver role open.

Even with a missed game in Week 8, superstar wide receiver Davante Adams has completely eclipsed the Packers’ next-leading receivers by a massive margin. More than doubling the next player up in both targets (87) and yards (786), Adams has established himself as Aaron Rodgers’ only reliable passing option.

One of the main reasons Beckham wanted out of Cleveland was his lack of targets (34) from quarterback Baker Mayfield. On a roster in need of a reliable secondary wide receiver option, OBJ could see an uptick in those target numbers if he ended up in Green Bay.

According to the most recent reports from NFL insider Josina Anderson, Beckham will take some time to weigh “several options” on the table in his free agency.