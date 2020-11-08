Nothing seems to be going Nebraska’s way this season.

The Cornhuskers started of their year with a blowout 52-17 loss to Ohio State in Week 1. Nebraska’s next week was even more of a struggle as their opponent Wisconsin Badgers were forced to cancel the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room. The Big Ten denied multiple requests from the Cornhuskers to schedule a replacement game with an out-of-conference opponent.

Week 3 proved to be just as rough for Nebraska. Despite leading Northwestern 13-7 at halftime, the Huskers were unable to pull out their first win of the season. The score ended at 21-13 in favor of the Wildcats as the Cornhuskers were held scoreless through the remaining two quarters.

Team frustration was imminent in the locker room. Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle had this to say after Saturday’s disappointing blown lead:

“A loss like this can either split a team or bring it together.”

The Cornhuskers seem to be more on the split side recently. Going back to last season, Nebraska has now lost seven of its last eight games.

A huge and unforeseen problem for the Huskers this season has been their quarterback situation. At the beginning of the season, Nebraska players and coaching staff were excited to have, in Scott Frost’s words, “the luxury of two starters.”

That just hasn’t turned out to be the case. Through two games, neither Adrian Martinez nor Luke McCaffrey have thrown a touchdown pass. In Saturday’s game vs. Northwestern, the QBs each threw an interception and combined for a lackluster 218 passing yards.

Something needs to change before this team completely falls apart.

The Cornhuskers take on another Big Ten team who’s wildly underperformed their expectations next week. Nebraska will host Penn State in a battle of two winless teams on Saturday.