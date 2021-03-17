Boston Marathon Legend Passed Away On Wednesday

Many who have followed the famous Boston Marathon over the last few decades are familiar with the story of Dick Hoyt and his son Rick. Sadly, the inspirational marathon legend has passed away at 80 years old.

Rick Hoyt is a quadriplegic with cerebral palsy. For almost four decades, he and his father Dick participated in marathons, Ironman Triathlons, and other intense athletic events, with Dick pushing Rick in a special wheelchair.

The two competed in 72 marathons, 32 of which were the Boston Marathon, 257 Triathlons, six Ironman Triathlons, and hundreds of other races over the years. During the 2013 ESPY Awards, Team Hoyt won the Jimmy V Perseverance Award. In 2014, they ran their final Boston Marathon, with Dick Hoyt at the age of 74.

This morning, the Boston Athletic Association announced that Dick passed away in his sleep this morning. He was 80 years old.

We are tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt. Dick personified what it means to be a Boston Marathoner, finishing 32 races with son Rick. We are keeping his many family & friends in our prayers. https://t.co/glau0ryh4R pic.twitter.com/SYmvZfezW7 — B.A.A. (@BAA) March 17, 2021

“The B.A.A. is remendously saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt,” the Boston Athletic Association wrote in a statement. “Dick personified what it meant to be a Boston Marathoner, showing determination, passion, and love every Patriots’ Day for more than three decades. He was not only a fan-favorite who inspired thousands, but also a loyal friend and a father who took pride in spending quality time with his son Rick while running from Hopkinton to Boston.

“Dick Hoyt was one-of-a-kind. We will sincerely miss Dick, and are keeping his many family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

Before his incredible 30+ year run with Team Hoyt, Dick served his country as a member of the Air National Guard for more than 30 years. A statue of the team was unveiled near the start line of the race in Hopkinton in 2013. That year, which was originally intended to be Team Hoyt’s final run at the event, it was shook by the bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds. Team Hoyt returned for a final race in 2014, to honor those impacted by the previous year’s attack. In 2015, Dick Hoyt served as the race’s Grand Marshal.

Our thoughts go out to Hoyt’s family, and all of those in the Boston community impacted by he and Rick over these last four decades. It is impossible to not be inspired by them.

