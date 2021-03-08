Dick Vitale Rips Sean Miller Following Allegation News

ESPN’s Dick Vitale has weighed in on the latest reported allegations of NCAA violations against Arizona head coach Sean Miller.

According to newly-released documents, which Arizona revealed on Friday night, the NCAA is has alleged nine rules violations, five of which are Level I, the most serious. Among the charges are “a lack of head coach responsibility against men’s basketball coach Miller and a lack of institutional control against the university.”

Vitale, who has been critical of Miller in the past amid ongoing NCAA scrutiny, took to Twitter today to lambast the head coach and his staff.

“All I can say is WOW / a PROUD UNIVERSITY has been EMBARRASSED & HUMILIATED by the actions of their coaching staff,” Vitale wrote. “University of Arizona should be bigger than any individuals.”

Vitale is certainly entitled to his opinion, and he’s not necessarily wrong. However, considering how supportive he’s been of Rick Pitino and some other coaches facing NCAA sanctions, these words seem a bit hypocritical.

Right now, Miller remains the Wildcats’ head coach but the school has been noncommittal on his future. Miller is entering the final year of his contract.

Arizona finished the regular season with a 17-9 overall record, but the Wildcats are ineligible for postseason competition.