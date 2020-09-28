Doc Rivers Writes Heartfelt Message After Clippers Firing

After seven years with the Los Angeles Clippers, six trips to the playoffs and weathering the storm of Donald Sterling’s ousting, Doc Rivers is out as the team’s head coach.

Rivers was let go today, just weeks after his Clippers blew a 3-1 Western Conference Semifinals series lead to the Denver Nuggets. That disappointing finish capped off what was otherwise a terrific season with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the way.

But Rivers is leaving Los Angeles with his head held high. He took to Twitter this afternoon to express his thanks to the fan base and apologized for failing to meet his own goals.

“Than you Clipper Nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise,” Rivers wrote. “When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organization. While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won’t be able to see them all through. Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support. Thank you to all the players, coaches, and staff for helping us get here. Most importantly, thank you to the fans. We went through a lot, and I am grateful for my time here.”

Doc Rivers leaves as the Clippers’ all-time leader in wins, win-percentage, playoff games coached, and playoff games won.

Unfortunately, the most frustrating piece of his legacy with the Clippers may be his postseason roadblocks. Like his predecessors, Rivers could never reach the Conference Finals, and blew 3-1 Conference Semifinals leads on multiple occasions.

Whoever takes over for Rivers will get a Clippers team that is pretty decisively in win-now mode. They put all of their eggs in the Kawhi and PG basket, and need to find someone who can make it work.

Who will the Clippers hire to replace Doc Rivers?