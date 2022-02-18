Dolphins Reportedly Hiring Former NFL All-Pro Player As Assistant Coach

The Spun

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly hiring former franchise superstar Patrick Surtain as a defensive assistant to work with the DBs, per multiple NFL sources.

Surtain has spent the last six years as head coach at Plantation American Heritage School, where he coached his son Patrick Surtain II, a first-round pick for the Denver Broncos in 2021. In 2020, he claimed High School Football America National Coach of the Year honors.

This reported hire comes just one day after the Dolphins hired Surtain’s former secondary partner Sam Madison as cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist. Together, Sutain and Madison formed the greatest cornerback duo in franchise history.

Surtain played seven seasons in Miami from 1998-2004, logging 29 interceptions, 77 passes defended, three Pro-Bowl selections and one first-team All-Pro honor. Madison spent nine seasons as a player for the Dolphins (1997-2005), logging 31 interceptions, four Pro-Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors.

Madison (31) and Surtain (29) rank third and fourth in all-time Dolphins interceptions.

Mike McDaniels’ first staff in Miami now features three former Dolphins players, the third being wide receivers coach Wes Welker.

