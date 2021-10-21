Dolphins Wideout Has Blunt Response To Deshaun Watson Rumors

On Wednesday afternoon, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans organization could possibly reach a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins including quarterback Deshaun Watson by the end of the week.

Likely featuring the departure of 2020 No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, this potential move would severely alter the Dolphins’ current trajectory.

But even with that said, it appears the second-year QB’s teammates are looking to ignore this outside noise.

“Everyone is just focused on playing the game and winning, not the rumors,” rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said on Thursday, per Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel.

Waddle isn’t the only Dolphins starter with an opinion on the matter.

“It’s just a distraction and we need to focus on the Falcons,” offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg said.

Tagovailoa, the main focus of these trade rumors from the Dolphins side, spoke to media before the reports broke on Wednesday. As a result, he did not address reporters earlier this afternoon.

Reports involving a potential Deshaun Watson to Miami move have been stirring ever since the three-time Pro Bowler first said he wanted out of Houston last year. Those initial trade rumors later simmered down though as Watson became entrenched in his ongoing legal battle.

Now that trade talks have started to heat up again, Miami’s future quarterback situation is as muddy as ever.

Barring a trade at the end of the week, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will face off against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.