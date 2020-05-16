Donte Starks is no longer apart of the LSU football team. The four-star prospect was reportedly dismissed by Ed Orgeron following a string of criminal activity and “violation of team rules.” But Starks clarified on Saturday that his dismissal had nothing to do with his arrest back in February.

The former LSU linebacker was arrested on gun charges three months ago. Starks also reportedly failed to adhere to a police officer’s requests, consistently ignoring and disobeying orders.

Despite the suspicious activity, Starks remained with the LSU program – until now. But the former four-star linebacker has since made it clear his dismissal had nothing to do with his arrest, rather his struggles in the classroom.

“Before y’all write bad things and make accusations about me, ask me what’s going on,” Starks wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t get dismissed because of guns, drugs, etc. That February situation that happened I accepted that and moved on, mistakes happen, it’s life. I got dismissed because of my academics. The schooling part is my weakness and I’m okay with admitting that.”

Starks’ full response to his team dismissal can be found below:

While Starks wishes he could stay with the LSU program, it’s great to see him being honest with himself and others. Hopefully, the talented prospect can return back to the football field soon.

The four-star linebacker is bound to garner plenty of transfer interest in coming months.