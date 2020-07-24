Dwayne Haskins got plenty of practice against future NFL players during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State football’s roster has always been loaded with NFL players. The Buckeyes’ 2017 and 2018 rosters in particular were stacked. Haskins had to face one of the greatest pass-rushing duos in college football history during practices with Ohio State.

Chase Young and Nick Bosa couldn’t be stopped during their collegiate playing days. That dominance was especially evident in Ohio State practices.

Haskins in particular has awful memories of playing against Young and Bosa during practices. The now Washington Football Team quarterback had a hilarious response to Ohio State football’s latest tweet, as seen below.

Being a quarterback and having to play against both Nick Bosa and Chase Young sounds like a nightmare. At least Dwayne Haskins was likely protected by non-contact QB rules during practices.

Now, Haskins, Bosa and Young are all in the NFL. Haskins and Young will reunite in practice once again as the two play for the Washington Football Team. Meanwhile, Bosa came close to winning his first Super Bowl, but fell short in the 49ers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past season.

As for Ohio State football, the Buckeyes won’t have Bosa or Young to lead the defense. The Buckeyes have high expectations for former five-star pass-rusher Zach Harrison ahead of the 2020 season. Harrison could be the next Ohio State great.