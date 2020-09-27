Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Announces Who He’s Voting For

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced who he’s backing in the 2020 United States presidential election.

The former Miami Hurricanes football player turned wrestling star turned Hollywood mogul announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Johnson, who’s been rumored to be a potential presidential candidate in the future, announced he’s endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“As a political independent and centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” he tweeted. “Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS and RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE.”

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

This is Johnson’s first political backing. The 48-year-old former athlete turned actor is among the most-followed people in the world. Johnson has nearly 15 million followers on Twitter and nearly 200 million followers on Instagram.

“I’m going to be pushing this political conversation just a little bit more,” Johnson said. “Look, I’ve got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part. Now, this is something that I’ve certainly not done in the past, so I’m going to go big. You guys know me, if I go, I go big!”

The first presidential debate is scheduled for Tuesday night.