WR Emmanuel Sanders Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly adding another weapon to their arsenal in the form of veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Sanders was released by the Saints last week after spending the 2020 season in New Orleans. In 14 games, he caught 61 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns.

Sanders, who turns 34 tomorrow, will join a Buffalo wide receiver corps that also includes Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis. That’s a lot of options for budding star quarterback Josh Allen.

Breaking: Per source, the Buffalo #Bills are set to sign WR Emmanuel Sanders — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) March 16, 2021

Prior to signing with New Orleans, Sanders spent the end of the 2019 season in San Francisco after being acquired via trade from the Denver Broncos. He played in Denver from 2014-19, making the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016.

Sanders began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, playing four seasons for the franchise after being drafted in the third round out of SMU.

Sanders is one of those veteran wideouts who always seems to produce no matter how old he is or where he plays. He should be a fine addition for the Bills.