Eric Dickerson Shares An Update On The Rams Logo

The new Los Angeles Rams logos, released last month, were not well-received by a large contingent of the franchise’s fan base. Eric Dickerson also did not seem pleased that the team changed its iconic logo.

After the new designs were released, Dickerson told angry Rams fans that he would present their feedback to the team. It seemed like a final appeal to reverse the updated look.

“The two logos below received the most support. I have noted your feedback for tweaks to each logo. I’ll share these with the Rams and our thoughts on why we love and take pride in our old logo. Proud to be your voice,” Dickerson wrote on Twitter.

Tonight, Dickerson confirmed many Rams supporters’ worse fears: the logos are here to stay, according to the Rams higher-ups.

“I spoke with the Rams front office on behalf of our great fans and former players,” Dickerson said. “Unfortunately, the front office is set on their new logos. I made our feelings crystal clear…why change the best logo in the NFL?”

We share in the disappointment of Dickerson and many Rams fans. The team’s classic blue-and-gold uniform and helmet is as good as it gets from a uniform perspective.

Change isn’t always for the better.