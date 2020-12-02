ESPN Analyst Says Dolphins Fans Should Be ‘Very Concerned’

After making the first four starts of his career, Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed last weekend’s game with a thumb injury.

The first-year signal caller was limited in practice today, hours after ESPN analyst and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth said Dolphins fans–and Tua himself–should be concerned with the fact it took him only a few games to get hurt.

“I think they should be very concerned, and more than the Dolphins should be concerned, I think maybe Tua should be concerned. Because we know that the Dolphins have four first-round picks in the next two seasons,” Foxworth said. “There’s nothing stopping them from packaging those picks to move up or using one of those picks to move up and get another quarterback.”

Foxworth went on to say that Tua’s problem has never been about being able to play on the field, but “being able to stay on the field.”

On a scale of 1-10, how concerned should the Dolphins be that Tua has already gotten hurt?@Foxworth24: "Eight. I think they should be very concerned." pic.twitter.com/jEzq28BINk — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 2, 2020

In his final season at Alabama in 2019, Tua suffered a major hip injury which ended his season and cast his football future in doubt.

Fortunately, this situation is nowhere near as serious. Hopefully Tua is able to bounce back and return to game action soon.

If not, it will be Ryan Fitzpatrick for Miami against the Cincinnati Bengals this summer.