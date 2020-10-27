Heisman watch is on full throttle as the month of November approaches. ESPN has released its top five candidates in the hunt for the prestigious award following an exciting weekend of college football action.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy is Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s to lose. So it comes to no surprise the generational talent checks in at No. 1 on ESPN’s Heisman watch, receiving 12 first place votes by ESPN.

But Lawrence has shown he is indeed “human” after throwing picks in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

“Lawrence is human, after all,” via ESPN. “After going 366 consecutive passes without an interception, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound quarterback has been picked off in consecutive games. The one he threw in a 47-21 victory over Syracuse was his first pick-six. That still doesn’t take away much from the fact that Lawrence threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns.”

Lawrence is out in front of the rest of the Heisman watch pack, but it’s hard not to recognize what’s going on in Tuscaloosa. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is putting up historic numbers for the Crimson Tide.

He received two of the 15 first place votes by ESPN, ahead of Ohio State’s Justin Fields who received one. Jones is gaining plenty of fans in the midst of putting up gaudy numbers for the Tide.

“By his standards, Jones had an off week. His 387 passing yards were his second fewest of the season,” ESPN writes on Jones. “He didn’t throw a touchdown pass (although he ran for one score). But he did complete 80.6% of his passes, and the Crimson Tide are still undefeated.”

Take a look at ESPN’s top five Hesiman candidates below. ESPN’s full Heisman watch story can be found here.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Alabama QB Mac Jones Ohio State QB Justin Fields BYU QB Zack Wilson Alabama RB Najee Harris

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is just outside the top five, landing at No. 6.

There’s plenty of season left to be played in college football. Heisman watch will be on full throttle as we approach the midway point for several Power Five conferences.