ESPN’s Adam Schefter Names Who Will Be On Call With President Trump

Earlier Saturday morning, new broke that President Donald Trump was set to be on a call with “major league commissioners,” according to multiple reports.

According to Pro Football Talk, “The noon entry on Saturday’s official White House schedule says, ‘The President participates in a phone call with Major League Commissioners.'” Initially, the entry did not list which commissioners will be present on the call.

However, after a little investigative work, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed who will join the call. Unsurprisingly, the four major sports will be represented by their commissioners.

But that’s not all. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, WWE head Vince McMahon and UFC president Dana White will all be on the call.

Here’s the full list, from Schefter:

NBA – Adam Silver

WNBA – Cathy Engelbert

MLB – Rob Manfred

NFL – Roger Goodell

NHL – Gary Bettman

PGA Tour – Jay Monahan

UFC – Dana White

WWE – Vince McMahon

NASCAR – John Middlebrook or Jim France

MLS – Don Garber

Many of these commissioners have already placed their seasons on hold.

The NBA and NHL were just under 20 regular season games away from the playoffs when their leagues were postponed. Meanwhile, the MLB pushed back the start of their league year.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the draft will take place as scheduled on April 23-25. The league still has plenty of time to decide what to do with its regular season.