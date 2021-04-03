ESPN’s Paul Pierce Under Fire For Inappropriate Instagram Video

ESPN analyst Paul Pierce could be facing major consequences for an inappropriate video he recently posted on an Instagram Live stream.

On Friday night, Pierce shared a livestream that showed him surrounded by exotic dancers. It also appears that some of his friends were with him to play poker. That would explain why poker chips were being thrown at the dancers in the video.

Pierce was also seen smoking in the video, but it’s unclear as to what it was. Either way, it’s safe to say this isn’t a great look for the former NBA champion.

Several fans commented on Pierce’s livestream, but that didn’t seem to faze him. In fact, he unleashed a brief rant during his Instagram Live about his haters.

At this point, ESPN hasn’t commented yet on Pierce’s Instagram Live video. However, the majority of his followers on Twitter believe he’s going to face some form of discipline for his actions.

“Paul Pierce woke up down $100k and with 12 voicemails from ESPN Human Resources,” Tyler Conway wrote on Twitter.

Considering this incident took place late on Friday night, we probably won’t hear from ESPN or Pierce until this afternoon at the earliest.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Pierce, who has been an analyst for ESPN’s Get Up and The Jump.

The video that Pierce posted on can be seen here (Warning: the video includes graphic content and language).