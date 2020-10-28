Everson Griffen Sends Message To Lions Fans After Cowboys Trade

Dallas traded Everson Griffen to Detroit on Tuesday afternoon for a conditional sixth-round pick.

The 11-year NFL vet told NFL insider Josina Anderson that he was excited for a “brand new start” via text message. On Tuesday night Griffen took to Twitter to send a message to Lions nation.

“Our journey continues to the great city of Detroit,” Griffen wrote. “Thank you for blessing my family with another opportunity to bEGreat.”

Our journey continues to the great city of Detroit. To the Detroit fans, y’all are getting a motherf*ckin dog ready to eat.@Lions Thank you for blessing my family with another opportunity to bEGreat. I can’t f*ckin wait. See y’all tomorrow. — Everson Griffen (@EversonGriffen) October 28, 2020

While Griffen appears to be hungry and ready to take the field, the defensive end will have to miss Sunday’s matchup vs. the Colts. NFL COVID-19 protocol requires any player coming to a new team be tested and quarantined for five days before seeing any action. Griffen will likely be tested upon his arrival in Detroit Wednesday and wouldn’t be available to play until his quarantine is lifted on Monday, providing his test is negative of course.

Griffen was signed to a one year deal with the Cowboys before the start of the season. The former Viking was widely seen as a bright spot in the Dallas offseason. Griffen’s production didn’t pan out quite as the Cowboys expected though as the pass rusher only recorded 2.5 sacks through the first seven games of the season.

It was clear Dallas needed to make some changes on defense, so this trade isn’t all too surprising. In a strong NFC North division, the 3-3 Lions need a boost to push them over .500. With his job on the line, head coach Matt Patricia no doubt hopes this defensive acquisition can at least point them in the right direction.

One things for sure. Cowboys fans will be keeping a close eye on Griffen to make sure their team made the right call.