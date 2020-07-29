The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Every MLB Fan Has Same Reaction To Joe Kelly’s Suspension

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly delivers a pitch during a game.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: Joe Kelly #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on July 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly was suspended eight games by Major League Baseball for his role in last night’s confrontation in Houston.

Eight games is a significant suspension during a normal, 162-game season. In this year’s 60-game sprint, it is a massive penalty.

Now, Kelly should have been punished. You can’t throw a pitch at a guy’s head, even if his team was found guilty of cheating. The Astros have been target practice on a couple of occasions this year already, but the head should be off limits.

However, once news of Kelly’s suspension broke, many media members and baseball fans had the same reaction: why was he being punished so harshly when no Astros players were sanctioned for their role in the sign-stealing scandal?

In addition to Kelly getting docked eight games, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was also suspended for one contest, with Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker being fined.

The two teams are set to meet in the series finale in Houston tonight. We thought there would be some more mayhem, but players may choose to let cooler heads prevail given how stiff Kelly’s penalty was.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.