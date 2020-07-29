Every MLB Fan Has Same Reaction To Joe Kelly’s Suspension

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly was suspended eight games by Major League Baseball for his role in last night’s confrontation in Houston.

Eight games is a significant suspension during a normal, 162-game season. In this year’s 60-game sprint, it is a massive penalty.

Now, Kelly should have been punished. You can’t throw a pitch at a guy’s head, even if his team was found guilty of cheating. The Astros have been target practice on a couple of occasions this year already, but the head should be off limits.

However, once news of Kelly’s suspension broke, many media members and baseball fans had the same reaction: why was he being punished so harshly when no Astros players were sanctioned for their role in the sign-stealing scandal?

Joe Kelly should have put a foreign substance on the baseball.

His suspension would have been none games. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) July 29, 2020

YO FREE JOE KELLY💯 — La llave🗝 (@since93key) July 29, 2020

If Rob Manfred had punished the cheaters, pitchers like Joe Kelly wouldn’t have to. The lamest commish could have stopped Tuesday’s sixth inning before it started — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) July 29, 2020

Okay. Now do the Astros. https://t.co/umNGi4y9Mp — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) July 29, 2020

If Joe Kelly serves a single game of that 8-game suspension, he will have been punished more than any of the players that cheated to win a World Series title in 2017. Let that sink in. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 29, 2020

If only the #Astros had banged the trash cans to know Joe Kelly was throwing at em — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) July 29, 2020

Joe Kelly should've just stolen a sign or two, then made his silly face and he'd be fine. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 29, 2020

Did you guys know that Joe Kelly’s suspension is more than any Astros player has been punished? — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) July 29, 2020

In addition to Kelly getting docked eight games, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was also suspended for one contest, with Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker being fined.

The two teams are set to meet in the series finale in Houston tonight. We thought there would be some more mayhem, but players may choose to let cooler heads prevail given how stiff Kelly’s penalty was.