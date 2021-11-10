Ezekiel Elliott Has Telling Comment On His Knee Injury

During Sunday’s 30-16 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott exited the game with a nagging knee injury.

While the initial exit was cause for concern, Zeke was able to return to the field later in the game. After a stint on the bench with a heating wrap around his knee, the star RB finished the contest with 51 yards on 10 carries.

Following today’s practice, Elliott provided an encouraging update on his injury situation.

“My knee feels pretty good. I probably did more today than what I’ve been doing in the past. … I just kind of took a bad fall on it during the game and it was sore, but it’s more something I just have to keep moving around, keep warm,” he said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota.

While he was limited in today’s practice, these words of assurance seem to be pointing in the right direction for Elliott to take the field against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Along with the rest of the Cowboys offense that was held to zero points through three quarters in Week 9, Elliott will look to get his solid play back on track in Week 10.