Falcons Announce Cordarrelle Patterson’s Status For Tonight’s Game

The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots tonight without versatile running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He was limited in practice during the short game week, and head coach Arthur Smith called him a “game-time decision” on Wednesday.

When Atlanta released its official inactive list moments ago, Patterson was on it.

A return specialist and wide receiver for much of his career, Patterson has been used extensively at running back this season. In nine games, he’s rushed for 303 yards and two touchdowns while catching 39 passes for 473 yards and five scores.

With Patterson out tonight, the Falcons will use a running back-by-committee approach, led by Mike Davis and Wayne Gallman.

Atlanta and New England will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.