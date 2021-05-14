First-Round Pick From 2021 Draft Reportedly Failed His Physical

With the final first-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected University of Washington standout Joe Tyron. After notching a monster 2019 season with 27 tackles (12.5 for loss) and eight sacks, the Huskies linebacker was expected to have an immediate impact on the reigning Super Bowl champion’s stacked defensive unit in 2021.

Unfortunately though, that’s looking like it won’t be the case for Bruce Arians and the Bucs to kickoff this coming season.

According to Tampa Bay insider Rick Stroud, Tyron has failed his preseason physical exam due to a minor surgical procedure operated on his knee recently. The first-round pick is currently present for rookie minicamp but will not participate.

Bucs first round pick Joe Tryon, the LB from Washington, did not pass his physical and is here but not participating in rookie minicamp. He recently had a minor surgical procedure on his knee, coach Bruce Arians said. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 14, 2021

After his strong sophomore year in 2019, Tyron chose to opt out of the severely-shortened Pac 12 COVID-19 season in 2020. Despite his absence from football this past year, the Bucs organization believed they’d seen enough — drafting him with their first available pick in the 2021 draft.

While this failed physical is unfortunate news for Tampa Bay when it comes to LB depth, the team should be fine at the position heading into this coming season. Former All-Pro right inside linebacker Lavonte David, third-year starting middle linebacker Devin White and 2020 Pro Bowl left inside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will all return to the Bucs roster in 2021.

In fact, every starter on both sides of the ball from last year’s Super Bowl-winning squad will return for this coming season — marking the first time that’s happened in the common draft era.

Even without their first-round pick, the Bucs should be a dangerous title contender heading into the 2021 season.