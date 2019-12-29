Former Clemson Tigers Star Lands Coaching Job At USF

Clemson defensive assistant and former star defensive lineman Da’Quan Bowers is joining Jeff Scott’s staff at USF, it was announced this afternoon.

Scott was hired by the Bulls earlier this month after a successful stint as Clemson’s offensive coordinator. Now, he’s bringing Bowers with him to Tampa.

“Da’Quan was an absolutely dominant player for us at Clemson and I am excited that he will bring that experience and his professional playing experience to coaching our players at USF,” Scott said. “Da’Quan has been doing great work with our defensive line the last two years at Clemson and is ready to excel in his first full-time coaching opportunity.”

A consensus All-American and 2010 Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner, Bowers was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played five seasons in the NFL before spending the 2017 campaign with the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL.

Bowers returned to Clemson in 2018 to assist with the defensive line.

Bowers released a statement on his time at Clemson and his new position earlier this afternoon.

An honor and Privilege to be apart of the @USFFootball staff! Looking forward to getting to helping these players be the best players they can be but more importantly the best MEN they can be !! 🤟🏽 go bulls !!! #United — Coach Da'Quan Bowers (@DaQuanBowers91) December 29, 2019

Both Scott and Bowers will remain with Clemson through the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl last night and will face LSU for the national title on January 13.