Former Eagles Coach Duce Staley Lands New Job

Former Eagles assistant coach Duce Staley is moving on from Philadelphia after landing a new gig within the NFL.

Staley spent 10 years with the Eagles, but this off-season brought about a new opportunity for the up-and-comer. The former Eagles assistant is heading to the NFC North.

Staley is joining the Detroit Lions’ new staff. He’ll serve as assistant head coach and running backs coach. Dan Campbell is assembling quite the impressive staff in Detroit.

“Duce Staley is joining the #Lions’ coaching staff as assistant head coach/running backs, per source,” reports NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Duce Staley is joining the #Lions’ coaching staff as assistant head coach/running backs, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2021 Duce Staley will now join an impressive offensive staff in Detroit. The Lions are reportedly finalizing a deal to make former Chargers head coach their next offensive coordinator. It’s going to be a turbulent off-season for the Lions. They’ve mutually agreed to part ways with Matthew Stafford. The organization will seek out trade partners for the veteran quarterback this week in hopes to acquire high draft picks. With Stafford exiting Detroit, the Lions need to target a quarterback either through the draft or via the trade market. Detroit will select seventh overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Lions may need to move a bit higher if they hope to select Ohio State’s Justin Fields or BYU’s Zach Wilson.

Staley, meanwhile, will have an impressive running backs unit to work with in Detroit. The future is bright with D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson.