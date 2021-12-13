Former NFL Executive Getting Ripped For Lamar Jackson Comment

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left today’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Jackson got hurt when he was hit around the ankle after releasing a pass outside the pocket.

Former Philadelphia Eagles president and Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons executive Joe Banner had some thoughts on Jackson’s injury, and he shared them on Twitter.

“Lamar Jackson is the latest QB trying to run a lot to get hurt,” Banner wrote. “It’s pretty consistent around the league. Should inform future decision making around the league.”

Judging by these comments, we’re not sure if Banner actually saw how Jackson got hurt. Yes, Lamar runs a lot, but he was in the process of throwing away the ball outside the pocket when he was injured. That’s something that quarterbacks all around the league do every week.

Banner is catching blowback for his tweet, from analysts and fans alike.

The early diagnosis on Jackson is a low ankle sprain, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The Ravens are reportedly going to wait until tomorrow before going through with any further tests.

The Ravens want to see how Lamar Jackson feels tomorrow before any decisions or tests go down.

After today’s loss, the Ravens fell to 8-5, one game ahead of Cleveland and Cincinnati atop the AFC North.

If Jackson can’t go next week against the Green Bay Packers, Tyler Huntley will start in his place.