Former NFL Running Back Lands High School Head Coaching Job

Former Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best has reportedly landed a job as the head football coach for St. Mary’s College High School in Berkeley, California, per NFL.com.

This will be Best’s first job as a head coach. He previously served as an assistant for his alma mater, Salesian High School in Richmond, California.

As a standout player during his high school days, Best became a Bay Area football legend. As a senior in 2006, the electric running back rushed for 3,325 yards and 48 touchdowns — setting the Bay Area record for single-season rushing. That record stood for 10 years until recent first-round draft pick Najee Harris broke it at Antioch High School in 2016.

With a four-star rating as a college recruit, Best committed to play college ball at Cal. Through three years with the program, he logged 3,201 yards and 35 touchdowns — earning two First-Team All-Pac 10 selections.

Best’s NFL career began in 2010 when he was drafted by the Lions with the No. 30 overall pick. Starting just 15 games for Detroit, the young RB notched 1,719 yards and nine total touchdowns through two seasons in the league. Unfortunately, his professional career was cut short by a series of series concussions — resulting in his release in 2013.

After his football career came to a close, Best continued on as a world-class athlete. Three years after his retirement, the former NFL RB participated in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio. Representing his father’s home country of St. Lucia, Best ran a 10.39 second 100-meter dash.

Now five years later, Best will embark on the next chapter of his athletic career.