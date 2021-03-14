The Full 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket Has Been Revealed

The long wait is over. March Madness is back, and the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket has officially been unveiled.

We can’t lie, we missed the Big Dance tremendously last year. March just wasn’t the same, and it left us counting down the days until Selection Sunday 2021.

Moments ago, the entire 68-team bracket was revealed. As expected, Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan are the four No. 1 seeds.

Michigan State, UCLA, Wichita State and Drake were the last four teams into the field, with Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Ole Miss the first four out. That quartet of teams is on COVID standby in case a team has to drop out.

The full bracket can be found below.

We will have tip-off times and television schedules for you as they are announced throughout the evening.

In the meantime, take some time to enjoy the fact we will have March Madness back after a year hiatus.