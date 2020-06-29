The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former MMA Fighter Gina Carano Under Fire After Risque Instagram Photo

Gina Carano at an event in California.CENTURY CITY, CA - MAY 20: MMA fighter Gina Carano arrives at the 27th Anniversary Sports Spectacular benefiting Cedars-Sinai Medical Genetics Institute at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 20, 2012 in Century City, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano hasn’t actually fought since 2009, but she’s done a nice job of keeping herself in the headlines. This week, she’s facing a little backlash for a recent post.

Carano, one of the most successful fighters in MMA history, took to Instagram to post a photo of herself that we’ll call… risque. The photo included a quote from Prince – “I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can’t even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything.”

Instagram actually wound up taking the photo down because it included nudity. Some of her MMA colleagues also reacted negatively to the post.

Carano took to Twitter to express her frustration with being censored. She noted that the whole point of the post was to demonstrate her freedom of expression.

If you’re looking for the actual post, it still exists on Twitter. A quick search should allow you to find what you’re looking for.

Carano fought eight times in MMA, winning seven of the matches. Her only loss came back in 2009 to Cris Cyborg.

Carano has taken up acting in the aftermath of her professional career. She’s been in a number of high-profile movies (Haywire, Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool) and she currently is one of the stars of The Mandalorian.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]