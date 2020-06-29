Former MMA fighter Gina Carano hasn’t actually fought since 2009, but she’s done a nice job of keeping herself in the headlines. This week, she’s facing a little backlash for a recent post.

Carano, one of the most successful fighters in MMA history, took to Instagram to post a photo of herself that we’ll call… risque. The photo included a quote from Prince – “I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can’t even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything.”

Instagram actually wound up taking the photo down because it included nudity. Some of her MMA colleagues also reacted negatively to the post.

Carano took to Twitter to express her frustration with being censored. She noted that the whole point of the post was to demonstrate her freedom of expression.

So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bullshit. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. 👍 Thanks Karen pic.twitter.com/hJDn4Vph49 — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) June 29, 2020

If you’re looking for the actual post, it still exists on Twitter. A quick search should allow you to find what you’re looking for.

Carano fought eight times in MMA, winning seven of the matches. Her only loss came back in 2009 to Cris Cyborg.

Carano has taken up acting in the aftermath of her professional career. She’s been in a number of high-profile movies (Haywire, Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool) and she currently is one of the stars of The Mandalorian.