Gregg Popovich Reacts To LaMarcus Aldridge Retirement

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has now officially commented on the surprising retirement of former Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge.

Aldridge was a major contributor for San Antonio for five-plus seasons before he and the franchise reached a buyout agreement last month. Aldridge went on to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, where he played three games before a heart condition caused him to step away from basketball.

During his time with the Spurs, Aldridge averaged nearly 20 points per game and made three All-Star Games. Popovich, his former coach, released a statement on Aldridge tonight, which can be found in full below.

“LaMarcus Aldridge enjoyed a wonderful NBA career,” it reads in part. “He was a consummate professional with a unique skill set and a deep respect for the game.”

Earlier today, Aldridge said that “it is time to put my health and family first” after dedicating his life to basketball during his 15-year NBA career.

Tonight, the seven-time All-Star released a statement thanking those who had reached out to him and offered support after his sudden retirement.

“Tough day for me but I appreciate all the love…..on social media and people who reached out personally,” he wrote.