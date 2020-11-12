HBO Just Released Trailer For Its Tiger Woods Documentary

Tiger Woods is getting his own feature documentary this January on HBO. We now have an official trailer for the project.

The two-part presentation will cover every aspect of Tiger’s career: his days as a golf prodigy, the record-setting early portion of his career, his divorce and freefall and finally his comeback. This looks like must-see TV for Tiger Woods fans.

Right now, there are no set dates for the release of the documentary, but it is scheduled to drop sometime in January 2021.

You can view the full trailer below.

Currently, Woods is playing in the first round of the 2020 Masters. He’s the defending champion, and his quest to retain the green jacket is off to a strong start.

Tiger is four-under par through 12 holes on Thursday. He’s in a four-way tie for third place, two shots off the pace of leader Paul Casey.

You can watch The Masters on ESPN and Masters.com.