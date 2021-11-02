Henry Ruggs Accident: Raiders Release A Statement

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in serious car crash in the early morning hours. The 22-year-old wideout sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but a victim in the other vehicle died as a result of the accident.

Ruggs allegedly showed signs of impairment at the scene of the crash and will be charged with DUI resulting in death.

The Raiders organization acknowledged the situation with a statement:

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and out thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are int he process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Las Vegas police responded to the traffic collision at the intersection South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway at approximately 3:39 a.m. local time. The preliminary investigation by officers at the scene indicated that Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette rear-ended a Toyota Rav4.

The victim in the Toyota was already deceased by the time emergency services arrived, per the police statement. Another unidentified female passenger in Ruggs’ car was transported to a local hospital.

Ruggs was selected by the Raiders with the No. 12 overall pick in 2020. Through seven games in his second season, the young wideout had logged 469 yards and two touchdowns as Vegas’ leading receiver.

If convicted, Ruggs could face up to 20 years in prison.

Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased victim.