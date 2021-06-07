The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

How Much Money Aaron Rodgers Could Lose If He Skips Packers Minicamp

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur discuss a play on the Green Bay Packers sideline.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 15: head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers discusses with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

After missing all of the Packers’ voluntary offseason workouts so far, superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers will reportedly continue down that path heading into tomorrow’s mandatory minicamp.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, a source close to Rodgers has indicated “no change” in the QB’s plans to skip out on Green Bay’s offseason activities.

If Rodgers goes through with this holdout for all three days of minicamp, the Packers organization could fine the reigning league MVP $93,085. In addition to that potential sanction, he’s already jeopardized $500,000 worth of workout bonuses for missing OTAs earlier this month.

Despite Rodgers’ clear desire to leave the organization, the Packers front office has remained firm in its commitment to holding on to their superstar quarterback. That being said, his absence from this week’s mandatory workouts will certainly put some extra pressure on the franchise to explore potential trade options.

If Rodgers skips out tomorrow as expected, it will be his first time missing mandatory workouts in 16 years with Green Bay.

Judging by the way things are going now, it would be a major surprise if Rodgers shows up for any remaining workouts this offseason.

Following a few questionable roster decisions (ie. drafting of Jordan Love) and some failed longterm contract negotiations, it appears the strained relationship between Rodgers and the Packers front office has gone past the point of no return.

While Rodgers’ future in a Green Bay jersey is till up in the air, his absence from offseason workouts seem to be all but set in stone.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.