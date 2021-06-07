How Much Money Aaron Rodgers Could Lose If He Skips Packers Minicamp

After missing all of the Packers’ voluntary offseason workouts so far, superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers will reportedly continue down that path heading into tomorrow’s mandatory minicamp.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, a source close to Rodgers has indicated “no change” in the QB’s plans to skip out on Green Bay’s offseason activities.

If Rodgers goes through with this holdout for all three days of minicamp, the Packers organization could fine the reigning league MVP $93,085. In addition to that potential sanction, he’s already jeopardized $500,000 worth of workout bonuses for missing OTAs earlier this month.

Aaron Rodgers is officially set to become a holdout Tuesday and the #Packers can fine him $93,085 if he misses all three days of minicamp — a small sum since he’s already jeopardized a $500,000 workout bonus by missing OTAs. The financial penalties grow in training camp. https://t.co/ioB4g4WhHR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2021

Despite Rodgers’ clear desire to leave the organization, the Packers front office has remained firm in its commitment to holding on to their superstar quarterback. That being said, his absence from this week’s mandatory workouts will certainly put some extra pressure on the franchise to explore potential trade options.

If Rodgers skips out tomorrow as expected, it will be his first time missing mandatory workouts in 16 years with Green Bay.

Judging by the way things are going now, it would be a major surprise if Rodgers shows up for any remaining workouts this offseason.

Following a few questionable roster decisions (ie. drafting of Jordan Love) and some failed longterm contract negotiations, it appears the strained relationship between Rodgers and the Packers front office has gone past the point of no return.

While Rodgers’ future in a Green Bay jersey is till up in the air, his absence from offseason workouts seem to be all but set in stone.