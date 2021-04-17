How Ohio State’s Quarterbacks Have Performed At Today’s Spring Game

Heading into the 2021 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes have a full blown quarterback battle on their hands. Returning backups CJ Stroud and Jack Miller III will compete with incoming five-star recruit Kyle McCord for the starting job this upcoming season.

During OSU’s spring game on Saturday afternoon, we got our first look at how these three QBs match up. Ohio State football insider Dan Hope shared the first-half stats for each of the underclassmen options on Twitter.

Stroud leads the way with 127 yards and two touchdowns on an efficient 11/15 passing, while McCord has posted similarly impressive numbers with 130 yards and one touchdown on 9/13 passing. Miller is somewhat struggling with 100 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception on 12/23 passing.

Quarterback stats at halftime of the Ohio State spring game: C.J. Stroud: 11-15, 127 yards, 2 TD Kyle McCord: 9-13, 130 yards, 1 TD Jack Miller: 12-23, 100 yards, 1 INT — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) April 17, 2021

With the durability and dominance of star QB Justin Fields last season, backups Stroud and Miller didn’t get much burn in 2020. Playing in just one game apiece last season, neither of the freshmen Buckeyes have even attempted a pass in their collegiate careers. On one rush attempt last year, Stroud busted out a 48-yard touchdown run in a 52-12 blowout win over Michigan State. Posting similar season stats, Miller also broke out a TD run on just two rushing attempts in a 52-17 win over Nebraska.

Coming into Columbus in the same 2020 recruiting class, Miller and Stroud were both four-star quarterback prospects. As the No. 2 prostyle option in the nation, Stroud had the rankings advantage over Miller (No. 13) coming into the program.

But if you’re looking strictly at recruiting rankings, the incoming freshman take the cake. McCord, the No. 27 overall recruit in the nation and No. 3 prostyle QB in a stacked 2021 class, certainly has the edge when it comes to recruiting hype.

While head coach Ryan Day has yet to reveal any clear indication as to who will be the starter in 2021, the overall belief is that it’s Stroud’s job to lose. With more experience than McCord and a higher incoming ranking than Miller, the highly-touted returner has received the most reps with the starting unit so far this offseason.

That being said, the job certainly isn’t set in stone. Both Miller and McCord have also taken a solid amount of reps with the projected starters. According to reports from OSU insider Bill Rabinowitz last month, Day said all three QBs are throwing the ball well and that it’s “way too early” to separate one as the clear starter.

Maybe the second half of today’s spring game will bring some more clarity.