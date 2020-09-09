Video: Ian Rapoport Had Hilarious Moment On NFL Network Today

Working from home does present some unique issues, especially for those appearing on television. That was the case for NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport today.

This afternoon, the league insider appeared on NFL Now on the network. At one point, he just totally didn’t realize he was on the air live. The results were pretty spectacular.

From the start of a clip that is now going viral, Rapoport is fidgeting, touching his nose and face, and just looking around the room aimlessly. The three others on screen, including host Andrew Siciliano, try to get his attention, to no avail, between calling his name and visibly waving to him on the return monitor that should be right in front of him.

It isn’t for almost a full minute that Rapoport realizes he’s being broadcast to the entire country. He tries to play it off when he does realize what has happened, but there was no winning this one. It wound up just being a wonderful example of live television.

To his credit, Ian Rapoport is having fun at his own expense on Twitter in response. That’s really the only approach here.

No excuses necessary. I killed this segment. https://t.co/1EEczSVbV5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2020

It comes on a pretty news-filled day, with major injuries and some big new contracts being signed across the league. It is also just one day before the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans game to open the season.

It happens to the best of ’em, Ian.

[Ian Rapoport]