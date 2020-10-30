NFL Insider Offers Injury Update For Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

The Patriots injury bug struck again this week.

New England star corner Stephon Gilmore left practice on Thursday after tweaking his knee, making him the 12th Patriot listed on the injury report. Gilmore was given an MRI and sources say the injury is minor.

His status for Sunday’s game against the Bills is still up in the air. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the injury update on Twitter Friday:

#Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore tweaked his knee and had an MRI after leaving practice early Thursday. Source said the injury was deemed minor. Though his status for Sunday is not fully clear, he has not been ruled out yet. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2020

Though the injury is minor, there is a chance Gilmore will never play a game in a Patriots uniform again. Over the past week there’s been heavy trade speculation involving the nine-year veteran. As New England’s best player in the secondary, Gilmore serves as a valuable asset in trade dealings.

If the reigning 2019 Defensive Player of the Year doesn’t play on Sunday with a reportedly “minor” injury, trade speculation will only increase.

The Patriots are severely lacking at the wide receiver position. Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman is expected to miss some time after undergoing a precautionary procedure on his knee Thursday morning and second option N’keal Harry is currently in concussion protocol.

If New England were to trade Gilmore, it would likely be to buff up their talent at receiver.

For now, the struggling Patriots surely could use Gilmore in the secondary as they face emerging star in Josh Allen on Sunday.