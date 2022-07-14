Investigators Reveal Who Was Driving Car In Fatal College Golf Accident

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son as initially believed, was driving the truck that fatally struck a van carrying a New Mexico college golf team in March.

On Thursday, per an Associated Press report, the National Transportation Safety Board said 38-year-old Henrich Siemens was behind the wheel when he crossed into the opposite lane and collided with the van, killing nine people. This is contrary to preliminary findings which indicated a 13-year-old was operating the pickup.

A toxicological report also found methanphetamine in Siemens' blood at the time of the crash.

Siemens and his son died in the crash along with six members of the University of the Southwest's men's and women's golf team and their coach. Two students were also critically injured.