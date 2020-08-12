Iowa Football Twitter Account Has Honest Reaction To Big Ten’s Decision

Iowa football wants to play this fall. The school was reportedly one of just two in the Big Ten—along with Nebraska—that voted to play the 2020 season.

Instead, it looks like the Hawkeyes may be out of luck. On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced that it was postponing the season. The league will not play this fall, and may try and play in the spring if possible.

The difficult decision comes amid the #WeWantToPlay push by players across the country. Among the most vocal backers is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, whose college future is now in question. Even if the Big Ten finds a way to play this spring, Fields—a potential top five pick—may sit out given his NFL Draft aspirations.

It is surprising to see some official accounts, whether they come from administrators or the schools themselves, react so honestly. Iowa football did just that. “Still don’t believe it…” @HawkeyeFootball tweeted this morning, less than a day after the Big Ten’s season was officially postponed.

Still don’t believe it… — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) August 12, 2020

University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green released a statement after the Big Ten decision, saying that the Huskers “have been and continue to be ready to play.” Some floated the idea of Nebraska playing without the Big Ten this fall, though it doesn’t sound like that is very feasible.

If any team was poised to strike out on their own for a year, it’d be Ohio State, a regular national championship contender. Gene Smith, the Buckeyes athletic director, reportedly shot that down on Tuesday night. He said the program will “embrace a spring season.”

Whether this Big Ten decision, which the Pac-12 followed up on Tuesday afternoon, is the right one remains to be seen. If the other leagues suffer major outbreaks this fall and can’t finish, it will certainly look like the correct thing to do. Still, it is understandable that some schools and their athletes are pretty devastated by it right now.

