NBA Team Sends A Tryout Invitation To Rapper J. Cole

J. Cole, a five-time platinum rapper out of North Carolina, is apparently a pretty good basketball player and a huge fan, on top of his impressive music career.

He’s 35 years old, so if he wanted to gear his career towards sports, he’s definitely a few decades past when that would have been a more optimal choice. Even so, he wants to see if he can hang with the best players in the world.

J. Cole is taking some inspiration from another basketball player-turned-rapper: Master P. The No Limit Records founder went to Houston on a basketball scholarship, though he wound up leaving the school before playing, and then had two cups of coffee in the NBA, playing in preseason with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors ahead of the 1998 and 1999 seasons.

He didn’t play in a regular season game, but even playing at that level in the preseason is impressive. “When I talked to J. Cole, he was like, ‘You know, big dog, you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?’” Master P recently told TMZ Sports.

Master P says J. Cole is considering trying to earn an NBA contract 👀 “When I talked to J. Cole, he was like, ‘You know, big dog, you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?’” (via @TMZ_Sports | 📹 @Cbrickley603) pic.twitter.com/z9eNhXT35u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 2, 2020

It didn’t take long for one NBA team to reach out with a tryout offer. The Detroit Pistons say they’ll bring J. Cole in to see if he can fulfill his NBA dreams.

.@JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons. Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville https://t.co/6K24xaI28b pic.twitter.com/GYuG5LvqDE — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 4, 2020

As Bleacher Report notes, the pair recently did an ad for Puma, which J. Cole endorses, that nods to a potential run at the NBA as well.

It definitely seems like there’s a marketing angle being taken here as well, but it is still a pretty cool story if he can impress Detroit ahead of next year.