Mike Vrabel Was Asked Again About DE Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney, a former No. 1 pick and three-time Pro Bowler, remains available as a free agent. There is no team that has been as heavily connected to him as the Tennessee Titans.

A number of teams, including the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Clowney’s 2019 team, the Seattle Seahawks, have been identified as potential fits. The Titans have been discussed since free agency began. While he remains unsigned, Titans higher-ups continually address the potential in discussions with the media.

General manager Jon Robinson hinted that the team has had discussions with Clowney and his representation. Earlier this month, he said the team was still “monitoring the situation.” In the meantime, the team signed Derrick Henry to a long term deal, continuing a busy offseason for one of 2019’s breakout teams.

Today, head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the potential Titans free agent signee. “Right now (Clowney) is a free agent and not under contract with the Titans,” he said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “He’s a free agent that we’ve had contact with but that’s all I can tell you.”

Assuming the NFL starts in September as scheduled, we’re only weeks from training camp. Jadeveon Clowney has been willing to wait out the market to sign with the right team, but time is running out.

Clowney dealt with injuries throughout the 2019 season with the Seahawks, after being traded by the Houston Texans. He played in 13 games, but was limited to just 31 tackles, his lowest mark since his rookie year, when he was held to just four games. He did have moments though, recording three sacks and four forced fumbles on the year.

When healthy, Clowney can be a game changer. It has been reported that he would potentially sign a one-year prove-it deal with a contending team. If the Tennessee Titans look like they did in the playoffs last season, they might just fit the bill.

