James Harden Reveals Why He Went To Las Vegas, Atlanta

James Harden claims he had a simple reason for being in Atlanta and Las Vegas instead of Houston for the start of Rockets’ training camp.

It wasn’t to party, even though the three-time scoring champ reportedly spent the first night of training camp at Drai’s Nightclub in Sin City.

Rather, Harden told reporters today he was “just training” in the two cities with his personal trainers.

James Harden on what he was doing in Atlanta in Vegas during training camp: "I was just training." For what? "The start of the NBA season." Why in Atlanta and Vegas instead of Houston? "My personal trainers." — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) December 16, 2020

Is anyone buying this? We’re not.

In all likelihood, Harden chose to hang back for a couple of reasons. Number one, he wanted to have a good time and do some last-minute partying before the season started.

And secondly, it has been widely reported that Harden wants out of Houston. Considering Harden is trying to force a trade, why would he be a good soldier and arrive to camp on time?

To that second point, today’s in-depth ESPN piece on the deterioration between Harden and the Rockets franchise indicates that a divorce is simply a matter of when, not if.

It looks like we could be seeing “The Beard” suiting up elsewhere at some point this season.