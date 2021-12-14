Jerry Jones Reacts To The Tyron Smith Injury News

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will miss this Sunday’s game after aggravating an ankle issue in last week’s win over the Washington Football Team.

Smith is still an elite player when healthy, but he’s dealt with injuries over the last few seasons. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like the Cowboys are overly concerned about his latest setback.

Owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan this morning that Smith’s absence is not expected to be long-term.

“The good news about this is we’ll miss him Sunday but we’ll for sure have him as we get into the last part of the season and into the playoffs,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Smith started the last three games for Dallas after missing Weeks 9-11. The Cowboys are expected to use either either Terence Steele or Ty Nsekhe in Smith’s place this weekend.

Dallas will take on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.