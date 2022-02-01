Jim Gray Getting Ripped For What He Asked Tom Brady

Two days after initial reports of Tom Brady’s retirement broke, the all-time great QB appeared on his weekly SiriusXM Radio Show, Let’s Go. During this most recent episode, Brady and co-host Jim Gray discussed the potentially premature reporting from ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

“Does this [reporting] overstep the boundaries of having the proper respect for all that you have achieved in not allowing you to be able to do this on your own timeline?” Gray asked the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Despite this pandering question, Brady still wouldn’t give a clear answer on his retirement decision. Just 14 hours later, he officially announced his retirement with a Tuesday morning message on Instagram.

Gray is getting crushed for his criticism of Schefter and Darlington’s reports after they turned out to be 100% true.

“When I saw the back-and-forth over the weekend, I wondered if their reporting was inaccurate. That would have been embarrassing. Turns out, they were doing their jobs and breaking news,” one wrote.

“Jim Gray lol Give me a break. Schefter’s job is to break news. That’s big news when he broke it,” another added.

“How Gray could ask that question with a straight face is beyond me.” Co-signed https://t.co/7ZEv5gSyZS — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) February 1, 2022

Schefter and Darlington both took quite a bit of heat when it was thought their reports could be false. But now that their reports have been confirmed, it’s clear they haven’t “overstepped” anything.

They were simply doing their jobs as breaking news reporters.