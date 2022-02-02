Jimbo Fisher’s Quote About Recruiting Is Going Viral Today

With seven five-star and 18 four-star recruits in 2022, Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies hold the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the nation.

During his time in College Station, Fisher has had some solid success on the recruiting trail — but never to this degree. With that in mind, rumors have started to swirl regarding a small fortune that may have been spent on this year’s recruiting class in a new NIL era.

Taking a rumor from a user named SlicedBread on a Texas A&M message board, BroBible reported that Aggie boosters spent somewhere between $25-30 million to bring in this year’s No. 1 class.

During an appearance on 247Sports’ National Signing Day show earlier today, Fisher blasted the publication for these “irresponsible” reports.

“It didn’t affect recruiting at all. This $30 million thing is a joke,” Fisher said. “This idea there’s some fund out there and it was written on BroBible by a guy named sliced bread and now all of a sudden the country believes it?

“That had nothing to do with this class… This was hard work by our staff. It’s insulting that to the kids that come here that you insinuate that.”

To counter these reports, Jimbo Fisher actually claimed that Texas A&M “were one of the lower ones” when it came to money shelled out for NIL deals. He noted programs like Alabama and Ohio State who have openly referenced massive NIL deals.

Fisher was also upset that “reputable people” in the college football world took these reports and ran with them. Just yesterday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took a shot at the Aggies for how much they “paid” for their 2022 class.

“Off a message board? Come on now,” Fisher said. “… NIL is here to stay in college football and it’s going to be a factor in college football. But those reports and the things that people say are irresponsible and people need to figure out the truth before they do it.”