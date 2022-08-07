Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday

Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old.

According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation.

His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain dead hours after getting hospitalized.

An accident report obtained by Combate identified police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo as the shooter. The report said Velozo took a bottle from Lo's table, leading to a confrontation. After onlookers separated them, the off-duty officer shot Lo in the head.

Lo won his first world title as a lightweight in 2012 and his last in the light heavyweight division earlier this year. The black belt claimed victories at the World Cup, Pan American championships, and Brazilian National Jiu-Jitsu Championships throughout his decorated career.

Kenny Florian and Josh Thomson were among many in the fighting community to pay tribute to Lo on Twitter.

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.