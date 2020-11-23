Joe Judge Shares His Message For Fired Coach Marc Colombo

Joe Judge attempted to reclaim control of his team over the weekend in the midst of a concerning story involving another Giants staff member.

On Wednesday last week, New York fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo. The news came after Judge and Colombo had a heated verbal altercation at practice. Many conflicting reports came out of Giants practice last Wednesday, but it’s clear that something transpired between the two coaches.

On Monday, Judge finally addressed the personnel change.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, Judge didn’t spend much time discussing the incident, but wished Colombo the best moving forward.

“From Day 1, I’ve made it clear I’m always going to make every decision based on what I see is best for the team,” Judge said. ‘This decision is no different. Look, there’s been a lot of information out there, a lot of misinformation . . . I’m not going to rehash any of that. We wish Marc luck going forward. The decision we made was in the best interest of the New York Giants, short and long term.”

The Giants replaced Colombo by promoting Dave DeGuglielmo to serve as the team’s offensive line coach for the remainder of the season. Judge spoke highly of his new assistant coach on Monday.

“He brings some experience in this league,” Judge said. “He does a good job, he’s coached some of the guys that are on the team already, he’s worked with a number of guys on staff already. There’s a level of experience that carries over, and that’s great, but all that really matters now is how each one of us coaches individually and how he coaches for the New York Giants. We’re excited to have him on staff with us moving forward.”

Amidst the antics, the Giants find themselves in the running for an NFC East title. New York travels to Cincinnati next Sunday to play the Bengals.