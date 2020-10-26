John Calipari Shares His Thoughts On Chris Mack’s Viral Video

Well before the season’s start, the storied Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry already has some intriguing controversy.

With COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s game would be forced to take place with little to no fans in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals head coach Chris Mack posted a viral video on Twitter going after John Calipari and the Kentucky program after they refused to honor his request to move their scheduled home matchup to 2021. Under the current schedule, Kentucky would maintain their 2021 home game with full capacity seating next year.

Mack took a sarcastic tone in his Twitter video repeatedly saying “whatever works best for John,” while outlining his grievances with Kentucky’s reluctancy to meet Louisville’s requests.

Calipari finally had a response to Mack’s Sep. 29 video on Monday morning. Coach Cal claims to have still not seen the video, but someone told him “there was a lot of whining on it.”

The Kentucky head coach had some colorful words about how unaffected he was by Mack’s comments.

“He and I have talked since then,” Calipari said. “It never even came up. Guys that take shots, when you shoot arrows at me, they go through bazooka holes. They barely touch skin, they may not touch skin. So I don’t worry about all that.”

Calipari was asked about Mack's UK-UofL video. He said he didn't watch it, was told about it and that "there was a lot of whining on it." He says he's talked to Mack since, it didn't come up. "When you shoot arrows at me, they go through bazooka holes." Question via @JonHale_CJ. pic.twitter.com/pbY24dfAAZ — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) October 26, 2020

Calapari said above all else he just wants to play. He’s excited to coach the Kentucky team he has coming into the 2020 season, regardless of COVID-19 concerns.

“The biggest thing to me, like way bigger, I’ve got a good team,” Calipari said. “I just want to play. We have to get this underway in a safe way… the virus is running us, we’re not running it.”

The in-state rivalry game has not been scheduled yet, but from the looks of things right now it probably won’t be taking place unless it’s in the KFC Yum! Center.

As coach Mack would say, “whatever works best for John.”