John Calipari Names Who Should Replace Urban Meyer

Since the firing of former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer last night, everyone seems to have an opinion on who should replace him in Jacksonville.

Even Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari sounded off with his pick for the NFL franchise’s next head coach.

“This is just my opinion — and I’m sure the NFL doesn’t care what I think — but if I’m the Jaguars, I’m giving Marvin Lewis a call. Unbelievable leader who players absolutely love to play for. He is a builder or programs, does things the right way and wins! Again, just my opinion,” the Wildcats’ longtime leader wrote on Twitter.

Calipari and Marvin Lewis are longtime friends.

This is just my opinion — and I’m sure the NFL doesn’t care what I think — but if I’m the Jaguars, I’m giving Marvin Lewis a call. Unbelievable leader who players absolutely love to play for. He is a builder or programs, does things the right way and wins! Again, just my opinion. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 16, 2021

Lewis served as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals for 16 years from 2003-18. Through his tenure, he lead the organization to six 10-win seasons and a 131-122 overall record.

The longtime NFL coach currently serves as a special advisor to the head coach at Arizona State.

For now, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim head coach while the Jaguars search for Meyer’s replacement.

Should the Jags heed John Calipari’s advice and give Lewis a call?