It is tough to have a better sophomore season in the NFL than Lamar Jackson did. In his first full year as the Ravens’ starter, the Louisville product won the league MVP Award.

Baltimore was the No. 1 seed in the AFC, thanks in large part to Jackson’s contributions. Unfortunately, the team went on to suffer a shocking defeat against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Heading into Year Three, Jackson is already one of the top QB weapons in the league. But there’s still room for improvement, and his head coach has identified one area he wants to see Jackson make strides in 2020.

In a conversation with season ticket holders, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said he wants Jackson to take more advantage of stacked boxes and defenses gearing up to stop the run.

Via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

“Those corners are going to be one-on-one and those safeties are going to be one-on-one against receivers, especially on some downfield throws, and we got to make them pay for it. We absolutely have to make them pay,” Harbaugh said. “The ability to make them pay for tilting their defense toward stopping our run game with a really, really efficient passing game. I do believe that’s the next step of this offense. I really do believe Lamar is going to take the next step.”

Jackson led the league in touchdown passes last season with 36, and he has a plenty-strong arm. However, he could stand to become a more proficient passer downfield moving forward.

Considering the strides he made from 2018 to 2019, there’s no doubt he can accomplish that feat.