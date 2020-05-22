Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Message For Rest Of The NFL

Expectations are always high for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It comes with the territory of being arguably the greatest franchise in NFL history. Although the team hasn’t reached the playoffs since the 2017 season, the drought might come to an end this year.

Pro Bowl wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Friday to discuss the team’s mindset heading into this season. He also revealed why the team will take a step in the right direction this fall.

“We already had a solid defense. Our missing piece was Ben. I think coming up this year, it’s going to be a great year for us,” Smith-Schuster said. “Steelers fans, we’re going to have an unbelievable season. Just wait. Honestly, I just got to say just wait and let our pads do the talking.”

Ben Roethlisberger only appeared in the team’s first two games of the 2019 season. His absence led to Devlin Hodges and Mason Rudolph sharing time at quarterback. Neither were consistent when it mattered most.

"Just wait… let our pads do the talking."@TeamJuJu thinks it's going to be a big year for the @steelers.👊 pic.twitter.com/89OWuZWqaP — GMFB (@gmfb) May 22, 2020

Smith-Schuster saw his overall production decline dramatically in 2019. The former USC superstar finished the season with 42 receptions for 552 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s safe to say Smith-Schuster would have put up better numbers if Roethlisberger was healthy. He also had to adjust to life without Antonio Brown across from him.

Pittsburgh did a great job upgrading its receiving corps this offseason, drafting Chase Claypool and signing Eric Ebron.

The Steelers certainly have the talent to make it back to the playoffs. Now, they need their key players on offense to remain healthy.