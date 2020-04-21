Julian Edelman Is Creating Some Drama On Instagram

Tom Brady made his mark on the NFC South once again this afternoon, helping the Buccaneers land Rob Gronkowski in a blockbuster trade with the Patriots. It’s very clear a line has been drawn in the sand between Brady and New England.

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season only to return for the 2020 campaign. Many people are wondering if he was just done playing under Bill Belichick.

A few minutes after the news broke that Gronkowski was heading to Tampa Bay, several people noticed that Julian Edelman no longer followed Brady on Instagram. That would be quite telling when you consider everything they’ve been through.

Throughout their years in Foxborough, Brady and Edelman formed an unbreakable bond – or at least we thought they did.

It would appear Julian Edelman no longer follows Tom Brady on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/lfbIVHPAvn — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) April 21, 2020

As you’d expect, football fans began to freak out over Edelman potentially unfollowing Brady.

Fast forward a few minutes later, and Brady’s name re-emerged under the accounts that Edelman follows. This has led to speculation that he re-followed Brady after the public started talking about him unfollowing him.

No one knows exactly what happened here, but the relationship between Brady and Edelman could be fractured at this moment.

On the other hand, it wouldn’t surprise anyone at this point if the Buccaneers somehow orchestrate a trade to land Edelman.