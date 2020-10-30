Julio Jones Has Honest Answer To Who Is Best WR In The NFL

After the Falcons took down their division rival Carolina Panthers 25-17 on Thursday night, All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones joined the NFL Network postgame show for an interview.

Coming off injury and amid the swirling trade rumors, Jones still thinks he’s the best in the game.

“Absolutely I think I’m the best, no doubt about it” Jones said. “I was injured earlier on in the season, but you’ll see, just keep watching.”

“Absolutely I think I’m the best… you’ll see, just keep watching.” 👀@juliojones_11 joined our postgame show after the @atlantafalcons big #TNF win! pic.twitter.com/uoG8wUlWik — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 30, 2020

Jones has seen limited action in the season thus far after suffering a hamstring injury in the Falcons season opener vs. the Seahawks. The star receiver missed two full games this season, including a week-five matchup with the Panthers where Atlanta fell 23-16.

Since his return in week six, Jones has put up the the kind of numbers expected from a top receiver in the league. Over the past three games, No. 11 went for 371 total yards receiving.

With his 137 yards on Thursday night, Jones joins NFL legend Randy Moss at 35 career games with 125+ yards receiving. The dynamic pair are tied for second place only behind arguably the greatest receiver of all time in Jerry Rice.

After a few blown games early in the season, the Falcons are a disappointing 2-6. With Jones seemingly back at full capacity though, Atlanta should start winning some games.

It’s hard to lose when you have a guy playing like this.